49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has a chance to play against the Giants despite the high-ankle sprain he suffered in last Sunday’s win over the Jets.

Shanahan didn’t say how good a chance, but a report indicated that it looks like a long shot. An update from Shanahan on Wednesday did little to change that outlook.

Shanahan said that Garoppolo is not practicing at the Greenbrier in West Virginia as the 49ers begin on-field work for their second trip to MetLife Stadium in as many weeks. Shanahan said it is likely that Nick Mullens will start in his place with C.J. Beathard in reserve.

Running backs Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert are also out of practice and both are expected to be out this week. Defensive end Dee Ford is in the same group, but Shanahan had better news about tight end George Kittle.

Kittle missed last Sunday with a knee injury, but Shanahan called him a limited practice participant on Wednesday.

No practice for Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle limited originally appeared on Pro Football Talk