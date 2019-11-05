No practice for George Kittle Tuesday

The 49ers got some extra practice hours this week as a result of playing on Thursday in Week Nine and Monday in Week 10, but tight end George Kittle wan’t on the field with his teammates.

Multiple reporters at the open portion of 49ers practice reported that Kittle was not taking part in the session.

Kittle left last Thursday’s win for part of the first half aafter taking a shot to the knee and returned to post six catches for 79 yards and a touchdown before heading back to the bench. Kittle said after the game that he “really couldn’t go any more,” but there were no indications the 49ers feared a serious injury.

The 49ers won’t issue an injury report until Thursday and the team will likely do whatever they can to limit Kittle during the week if it means he’s ready to go against the Seahawks.