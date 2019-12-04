No practice for Derrick Henry Wednesday

The Titans limited running back Derrick Henry in practice last week and it paid off with 26 carries for 149 yards and a touchdown in last Sunday’s 31-17 win over the Colts.

It seems Henry will be in for light work again this week. Henry did not take part in practice at all this Wednesday and was listed with the same hamstring issue that landed him on last week’s injury report.

The hamstring didn’t seem to be a bother at all against Indianapolis and chances are this is just about overall rest for the Titans workhorse ahead of Sunday’s game against the Raiders. Thursday and Friday should bring word if there’s any reason to think that’s not the case.

Linebacker Daren Bates (shoulder), wide receiver Corey Davis (not injury related), wide receiver Adam Humphries (ankle), cornerback Adoree' Jackson (foot) and cornerback LeShaun Sims (ankle) were also out of practice on Wednesday.