In this article:

Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins continues to miss practice with a rib injury.

The star wideout didn’t practice on Wednesday. He missed practice all of last week and still played against the Jaguars, catching three passes for 21 yards in 61 snaps.

Also out with a rib injury on Wednesday was tackle Kelvin Beachum. Offensive lineman Justin Pugh and Justin Murray have back injuries; neither practiced.

Several veterans got rest days, led by linebacker Chandler Jones.

The 3-0 Cardinals visit the 3-0 Rams on Sunday.

No practice for DeAndre Hopkins originally appeared on Pro Football Talk