No practice for Christian McCaffrey on Thursday

Running back Christian McCaffrey usually does not practice on Wednesdays and did not do so this week, though he was listed with a thigh injury.

According to multiple reporters on the Panthers beat, McCaffrey was not on the field for Thursday’s practice either during the portion of the session open to media.

Head coach Matt Rhule said Wednesday that McCaffrey was “getting his body right” inside the facility, which is why he wasn’t spotted at practice. The running back has dealt with several injuries over the past couple of seasons since registering 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in 2019. He played only three games in 2020 and seven games in 2021.

Per Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo did not address McCaffrey’s status when talking to the media on Thursday. Rhule does not hold press conferences on Thursdays.

The Panthers are preparing to take on the Cardinals this weekend. Their full daily injury report will be released later on Thursday.

