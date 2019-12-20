No practice for Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney, Quandre Diggs

The Seahawks have a long list of injuries that grew longer Thursday.

Safety Quandre Diggs (ankle), left tackle Duane Brown (biceps/knee), linebacker Bobby Wagner (ankle) and defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (core) remained out of practice Thursday.

Linebacker Mychal Kendricks (hamstring), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and defensive tackle Al Woods (ankle) went from limited Wednesday to not practicing Thursday.

Center Joey Hunt (fibula), offensive guard Mike Iupati (neck/ankle), tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) and receiver Tyler Lockett (not injury related) were limited.