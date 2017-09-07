No practice for Andrew Luck

Given that Colts quarterback Andrew Luck already has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams, it’s no surprise that he didn’t practice on Wednesday. But it’s important to point out that, even though he’s now on the active roster, he still hasn’t practiced since the end of the 2016 season.

By shifting him from the Physically Unable to Perform list, the Colts have secured the ability to let him practice until he’s able to play. But if he’s still not able to practice, his ability to get to where he needs to be will continue to be impaired.

It’s one thing for Luck to be healthy enough to play. It’s another thing for him to be prepared to play. He has now missed weeks of practice sessions that would entail focus on fundamentals and other skills aimed at getting him truly ready to play. And so the question of when he’ll be able and when he’ll be ready continue to be two different propositions.