As the Packers close in on another No. 1 seed and as quarterback Aaron Rodgers sets himself up for another MVP award, he continues to miss practice due to a lingering toe problem.

Rodgers officially didn’t practice on Thursday, after a teammate aggravated the condition by stepping on it during Saturday’s 24-22 win over the Browns.

Rodgers has said that the toe had been feeling good, and that he hopes the incidental contact between cleat and toe won’t result in a “major setback.”

The 12-3 Packers host the Vikings on Sunday night. Also missing practice on Thursday were tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), offensive lineman Billy Turner (knee), and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (back). Running back Aaron Jones (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), and tight end Dominique Dafney (ankle) were limited.

No practice for Aaron Rodgers, again originally appeared on Pro Football Talk