No new positives for Packers, but 49ers shut down facility due to positive test

The Green Bay Packers got good news from Tuesday’s round of COVID-19 testing, but new results from their opponent might put Thursday night’s game in jeopardy.

While the Packers reported new no positive tests, the San Francisco 49ers did have a positive test and are shutting down their facility on Wednesday,

49ers wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was the player who tested positive, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Packers dealt with a positive test to start the week. Running back A.J. Dillon was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list after testing positive, and both running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin joined him after the league deemed them to be high risk contacts.

The Packers are scheduled to fly to San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Thursday night’s game remains on as scheduled.

The #Packers–#49ers game remains on as scheduled Thursday night, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 4, 2020





The NFL could change course based on testing results from Wednesday.

