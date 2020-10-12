No new positive tests for Patriots

The Patriots won’t be playing the Broncos on Monday night after the NFL rescheduled the game in light of a new positive COVID-19 test in New England on Sunday.

The game is now set to be played in Week Six and the Patriots’ testing for that game got off on the right foot. According to multiple reports, the latest round of COVID-19 testing for the team produced no positive results.

Four Patriots players have tested positive over the last 10 days.

If that continues to be the case in the coming days, the Patriots should be able to resume their practice schedule and face the Broncos next Sunday. If not, the scheduling gymnastics the league did on Sunday will have to be repeated on an even larger scale.

