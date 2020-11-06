The Broncos are set to practice as scheduled on Friday.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team received no positive results in their latest round of COVID-19 testing. They did not practice on Wednesday as a precaution after General Manager John Elway and CEO Joe Ellis tested positive earlier this week, but they got back on the field Thursday.

The lack of new positives leaves the Broncos on track to head to Atlanta for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

They will not have right guard Graham Glasgow for that game because he is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after a positive test last week, but it remains to be seen if defensive lineman Shelby Harris will be able to play. Harris is on the list after contact with someone outside the organization who tested positive.

No new positive tests for Broncos originally appeared on Pro Football Talk