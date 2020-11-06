No new positive COVID-19 tests for Eagles after 1st one in months

Dave Zangaro

No new positive COVID-19 tests for Eagles after 1st one in months originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Some good news on Friday, a day after an Eagles player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles have no new positive COVID-19 tests, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

On Thursday, the Eagles announced a player tested positive for COVID-19 and later in the day placed safety Marcus Epps on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Epps is the first Eagles player on this list since Matt Pryor last month. Pryor never tested positive for COVID-19 but someone close to him did and he missed a game because of it.

With Epps in self-isolation, the Eagles are following the league’s intensive protocols as defined by the NFL and NFLPA.

The Eagles are on their bye week but they were in the building for a work day on Wednesday and players and coaches still have to report every day for daily COVID-19 tests.

In addition to Pryor, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Nathan Gerry all landed on the COVID-19 list in late July but were removed in August. And Eagles head coach Doug Pederson also tested positive for COVID-19 before the season but remained asymptomatic.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast:Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube