No new positive COVID-19 tests for Eagles after 1st one in months

Some good news on Friday, a day after an Eagles player tested positive for COVID-19.

The Eagles have no new positive COVID-19 tests, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark confirmed. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Good news. Source confirms no new positive tests for Eagles after Marcus Epps reportedly tested positive yesterday



On Thursday, the Eagles announced a player tested positive for COVID-19 and later in the day placed safety Marcus Epps on the NFL’s COVID-19 list.

Epps is the first Eagles player on this list since Matt Pryor last month. Pryor never tested positive for COVID-19 but someone close to him did and he missed a game because of it.

With Epps in self-isolation, the Eagles are following the league’s intensive protocols as defined by the NFL and NFLPA.

The Eagles are on their bye week but they were in the building for a work day on Wednesday and players and coaches still have to report every day for daily COVID-19 tests.

In addition to Pryor, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata and Nathan Gerry all landed on the COVID-19 list in late July but were removed in August. And Eagles head coach Doug Pederson also tested positive for COVID-19 before the season but remained asymptomatic.

