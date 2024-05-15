'No point' in thinking of Broadhurst bout - Harrington

Amy Broadhurst (left) and Kellie Harrington (right) both won gold medals for Ireland at the 2022 European Championships [Inpho]

Kellie Harrington says she is not focused on a high-profile bout with former Irish team-mate Amy Broadhurst at the Paris Olympics.

Broadhurst announced her intention to switch from Ireland to Great Britain in March after missing out on selection for the Olympic qualifiers.

The Dundalk-born 27-year-old, whose father is from England, will fight for Team GB at the Olympic qualifiers in Thailand at the end of May in the 60kg lightweight division, in which Harrington is the reigning Olympic champion.

"I know Amy well and, to be honest with you, I don't actually think about that," Harrington told RTE Sport about a potential meeting at the Games.

"There's no point in thinking about it because a draw has to be done."

Broadhurst is the reigning Commonwealth Games champion in the lightweight division and also a world and European champion in the light-welterweight class.

Harrington, 34, defeated Broadhurst in the 2018 National Elite finals and they were sparring partners before the latter's switch to Great Britain.

"The talent has got so much bigger and there are still a lot of people in the tournament that were in Tokyo as well," Harrington added.

"Who knows what's going to happen. And I'm sure she feels the same also. It's one foot in front of the other really."