No players selected in the 2023 NFL Supplemental Draft

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, the NFL supplemental draft is in the books for 2023 and neither player who was in it was selected. It means both players are now free agents and able to sign wherever they like.

It was a longshot for Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright to be chosen. Wideman joined Jackson State as a transfer from Tennessee while Wright missed all of the 2022 season at Purdue while academically ineligible.

The most famous supplemental draft picks include wide receiver Cris Carter, quarterback Bernie Kosar and linebacker Brian Bosworth. The Cleveland Browns used a first-round pick on Kosar, as did the Seattle Seahawks and Bosworth. Carter was a fourth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings but is the only supplemental pick to ever make the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

No player has been selected in the supplemental draft since 2019.

Supplemental Draft came and went without either player, Jackson State WR Malachi Wideman or Purdue WR Milton Wright, being selected today, per source. Each is now a free agent. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2023

