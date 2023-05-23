No players remain on Broncos’ roster from Super Bowl 50 win
Following the release of kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos no longer employ any players from their Super Bowl 50 roster.
McManus was the last remaining players from that team and his nine-year run with the Broncos came to an end on Tuesday. Here’s a look back at that Super Bowl-winning roster.
Player
4. P Britton Colquitt
8. K Brandon McManus
10. WR Emmanuel Sanders
11. WR Jordan Norwood
12. WR Andre Caldwell
13. QB Trevor Siemian
14. WR Cody Latimer
16. WR Bennie Fowler
17. QB Brock Osweiler
18. QB Peyton Manning
20. DB Josh Bush
21. CB Aqib Talib
22. RB C.J. Anderson
23. RB Ronnie Hillman
25. CB Chris Haris
26. DB Darian Stewart
29. CB Bradley Roby
30. DB David Burton
31. DB Omar Bolden
33. DB Shilo Keo
35. RB Kapri Bibbs
36. DB Kayvon Webster
37. CB Lorenzo Doss
40. RB Juwan Thompson
43. DB T.J. Ward
46. LS Aaron Brewer
48. OLB Shaq Barrett
51. ILB Todd Davis
52. ILB Corey Nelson
53. OL James Ferentz
54. ILB Brandon Marshall
55. LB Lerentee McCray
56. OLB Shane Ray
58. OLB Von Miller
59. ILB Danny Trevathan
61. OL Matt Paradis
65. OG Louis Vasquez
68. OL Ryan Harris
69. OG Evan Mathis
73. OL Max Garcia
74. OL Ty Sambrailo
76. OL Tyler Polumbus
78. OT Ryan Clady
79. OL Michael Schofield
80. TE Vernon Davis
81. TE Owen Daniels
82. TE Jeff Heuerman
84. TE Mitchell Henry
85. TE Virgil Green
88. WR Demaryius Thomas
89. TE Richard Gordon
90. DL Antonio Smith
91. DL Kenny Anunike
92. DT Sylvester Williams
94. OLB DeMarcus Ware
95. DE Derek Wolfe
96. DL Vance Walker
97. DL Malik Jackson
98. DL Darius Kilgo
Most of the players from that Super Bowl 50 team are now out of the NFL, with pass rusher Von Miller being a notable exception. McManus will likely find a spot with another team as well in the coming weeks.
