No players remain on Broncos’ roster from Super Bowl 50 win

Following the release of kicker Brandon McManus on Tuesday, the Denver Broncos no longer employ any players from their Super Bowl 50 roster.

McManus was the last remaining players from that team and his nine-year run with the Broncos came to an end on Tuesday. Here’s a look back at that Super Bowl-winning roster.

Player

4. P Britton Colquitt

8. K Brandon McManus

10. WR Emmanuel Sanders

11. WR Jordan Norwood

12. WR Andre Caldwell

13. QB Trevor Siemian

14. WR Cody Latimer

16. WR Bennie Fowler

17. QB Brock Osweiler

18. QB Peyton Manning

20. DB Josh Bush

21. CB Aqib Talib

22. RB C.J. Anderson

23. RB Ronnie Hillman

25. CB Chris Haris

26. DB Darian Stewart

29. CB Bradley Roby

30. DB David Burton

31. DB Omar Bolden

33. DB Shilo Keo

35. RB Kapri Bibbs

36. DB Kayvon Webster

37. CB Lorenzo Doss

40. RB Juwan Thompson

43. DB T.J. Ward

46. LS Aaron Brewer

48. OLB Shaq Barrett

51. ILB Todd Davis

52. ILB Corey Nelson

53. OL James Ferentz

54. ILB Brandon Marshall

55. LB Lerentee McCray

56. OLB Shane Ray

58. OLB Von Miller

59. ILB Danny Trevathan

61. OL Matt Paradis

65. OG Louis Vasquez

68. OL Ryan Harris

69. OG Evan Mathis

73. OL Max Garcia

74. OL Ty Sambrailo

76. OL Tyler Polumbus

78. OT Ryan Clady

79. OL Michael Schofield

80. TE Vernon Davis

81. TE Owen Daniels

82. TE Jeff Heuerman

84. TE Mitchell Henry

85. TE Virgil Green

88. WR Demaryius Thomas

89. TE Richard Gordon

90. DL Antonio Smith

91. DL Kenny Anunike

92. DT Sylvester Williams

94. OLB DeMarcus Ware

95. DE Derek Wolfe

96. DL Vance Walker

97. DL Malik Jackson

98. DL Darius Kilgo

Most of the players from that Super Bowl 50 team are now out of the NFL, with pass rusher Von Miller being a notable exception. McManus will likely find a spot with another team as well in the coming weeks.

