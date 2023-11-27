No player in NFL history has had a stat line like Kyren Williams’ in Week 12

Kyren Williams did it all for the Rams on Sunday afternoon. He helped lead the team to a 37-14 victory, rushing for 143 yards on 16 carries and catching six passes for 61 yards with two touchdown receptions.

It was the best performance of his career and a massive statement in his first game back from injured reserve. Whether he can keep it going against the Browns’ vaunted defense next week remains to be seen, but he’s the hottest running back in the league right now.

His stat line from Sunday’s win was something never accomplished by a player before in NFL history. He’s the first player ever with at least 140 rushing yards, six catches, 60 receiving yards and at least two touchdown catches.

Williams was a true workhorse for the Rams in Sunday’s game, touching the ball 22 times in the victory. He’s owned the Cardinals in his last two games but we’ll see if he can keep it up against Cleveland this weekend.

