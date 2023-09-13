No player was faster than Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 2. Here's how fast the Ohio State WR was
No player was faster on a college football field last week than Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.
According to Reel Analytics, Harrison ran a max speed of 22.2 mph on his 71-yard touchdown reception in Ohio State's 35-7 win against Youngstown State.
College Football’s Fastest Five of the Week:
1. Buckeye WR Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) 22.2 mph #ReelSpeed @11W
Harrison was one of two players to reach over 22 mph, along with Colorado running back Dylan Edwards.
According to NFL Rookie Watch, Harrison's 22.2 mph max speed was faster than Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's max speed of 21.66 mph in Week 1, and faster than any NFL player's max speed last season.
Marvin Harrison Jr. reportedly recorded a speed of 22.2 MPH on Saturday, which was the FASTST in all of college football.
That is faster than the fastest speed recorded in the NFL this past week (21.66 MPH) by Tyreek Hill.
Harrison recorded seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Youngstown State.
In 2022, Harrison was an All-American, leading the Buckeyes with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 catches. He had four multi-touchdown games as a sophomore, including three-touchdown performances against Arkansas State and Michigan State.
Ohio State football schedule 2023
Here's what Ohio State's 2023 football schedule looks like.
Sept. 2: Ohio State 23, Indiana 3
Sept. 9: Ohio State 37, Youngstown State 7
Sept. 16: Ohio State vs. Western Kentucky, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 4 p.m., FOX
Sept. 23: Ohio State vs. Notre Dame, Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 7: Ohio State vs. Maryland, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 14: Ohio State vs. Purdue, Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, Indiana
Oct. 21: Ohio State vs. Penn State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Oct. 28: Ohio State vs. Wisconsin, Camp Randall Stadium, Madison, Wisconsin
Nov. 4: Ohio State vs. Rutgers, SHI Stadium, Piscataway, New Jersey
Nov. 11: Ohio State vs. Michigan State, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio, 7:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 18: Ohio State vs. Minnesota, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio
Nov. 25: Ohio State vs. Michigan, Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, Michigan, 12 p.m., FOX
