No player was faster than Marvin Harrison Jr. in Week 2. Here's how fast the Ohio State WR was

No player was faster on a college football field last week than Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

According to Reel Analytics, Harrison ran a max speed of 22.2 mph on his 71-yard touchdown reception in Ohio State's 35-7 win against Youngstown State.

Harrison was one of two players to reach over 22 mph, along with Colorado running back Dylan Edwards.

Sept. 9, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium.

According to NFL Rookie Watch, Harrison's 22.2 mph max speed was faster than Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's max speed of 21.66 mph in Week 1, and faster than any NFL player's max speed last season.

Harrison recorded seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns against Youngstown State.

In 2022, Harrison was an All-American, leading the Buckeyes with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 catches. He had four multi-touchdown games as a sophomore, including three-touchdown performances against Arkansas State and Michigan State.

