No play, no problem: Bills back in first place in the AFC
Sunday was a good day to be the Buffalo Bills… and it didn’t even have anything to do with a win.
At least not on that day of the week.
On Thursday, the Bills (9-3) took a 24-10 win over the New England Patriots (6-6). That helps Buffalo move up the divisional standings, of course.
The Bills then got some help from all across the AFC and the way things fell, they’re now the No. 1 seed in the conference standings once again.
For easy digestion, here’s a rundown of everything that fell in Buffalo’s favor on Sunday:
The Cincinnati Bengals (8-4) defeated the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3), 27-24.
The Miami Dolphins (8-4) fell, 33-17, to the San Francisco 49ers.
The NFC’s top seed, the Philadelphia Eagles, topped the Tennessee Titans (7-5), 35-10.
Those losses from the Chiefs, Dolphins and Titans all allowed Buffalo to leap from the fifth-seed last week all the way to the top of the conference.
Also coming in handy: Tiebreakers. Namely the one the Bills hold after their win in Kansas City earlier this year. Thanks to that, Buffalo goes sits ahead of KC despite both teams being 9-3.
There’s still five weeks to go, but the Bills’ fate is once again back in their own hands.
(And for what it’s worth, the New York Jets fell to 7-5 with their loss to the Minnesota Vikings as well).
