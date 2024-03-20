‘No place’ for staff who break patients’ trust, London Clinic says amid Princess of Wales security breach

The Princess of Wales was a patient at the clinic following a planned operation - Samir Hussein

There is “no place” for hospital staff who breach the trust of patients, the CEO of the clinic where the Princess of Wales recently underwent treatment has said, after allegations of a security breach.

It has been reported that a member of staff at the private hospital in Marylebone attempted to access the Princess’s medical records while she was a patient there in January for 13 days following her abdominal surgery.

Al Russell, The London Clinic’s CEO, said: “Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

Police have been asked to look into the allegations, Maria Caulfield, a health minister, said on Wednesday. She added that there would be “hefty implications” for anyone who had unlawfully accessed medical notes.

What could happen next for the Princess’s private medical records?

A probe is underway into whether the Princess of Wales’s confidential medical notes were the subject of an attempted royal data breach by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

The UK’s privacy and data watchdog can carry out criminal investigations and prosecute individuals where it believes an offence may have been committed, fining the person responsible in court.

Usually, an assessment of the breach report will be carried out by its criminal investigation team, who will decide whether to proceed in accordance with the Regulatory Action Policy.

This decision includes looking at whether there is sufficient evidence to support a prosecution and whether it is in the public interest to do so.

The Princess also has the option of bringing a private prosecution with a civil action and also potentially claiming compensation. Kensington Palace declined to comment on whether this was likely.

Maria Caulfield, the health minister, also said police have “been asked to look at” the allegations, but a Metropolitan Police spokesman said he was not aware of any referral to the force.

The police have powers to investigate and can bring prosecutions under the Data Protection Act.

The Health and Care Professions Council says standards are ‘clear’

The Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), which regulates health workers from 15 different professions including radiographers, physiotherapists and paramedics, said its standards have “clear” information on how patient information should be treated.

An HCPC spokesman said: “Our standards of conduct, performance and ethics clearly state that registrants, in any of the 15 different professions we regulate, must treat information about service users and patients as confidential.

“As with other health and care regulators, we have robust processes in place to ensure patients are protected and any concerns received, which suggest a registrant may not have adhered to our standards, are considered against our threshold policy for fitness to practise investigations.

“We cannot confirm whether or not a registrant is being investigated or a complaint has been made. The HCPC has a duty of confidentiality to both complainants and our registrants.”

‘Everyone has a right to privacy’ says Downing Street

The Prime Minister’s press secretary said: “As a general point, everyone in public life has a right to privacy when it comes to their private health records.

“Obviously we don’t comment on royal matters but that point stands.”

‘Staff must respect right to privacy’ says Nursing regulators

Nursing regulators said the code that nurses and midwives abide by is clear that staff “must respect people’s right to privacy and confidentiality”.

Lesley Maslen, the executive director of professional regulation at the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC), said: “Our code is clear that all nurses, midwives and nursing associates must respect people’s right to privacy and confidentiality.

“This includes taking all steps to make sure that people’s records are kept securely and information about them is shared appropriately.

“Whenever concerns are raised with us about professionals on our register, we consider whether we may need to take action to protect the public and to maintain trust in our professions.”

The General Medical Council says information must be protected

The General Medical Council (GMC), which regulates doctors, said patients must have confidence that their personal information is protected “at all times”.

A GMC spokesman said: “Patients must have confidence that their personal information is protected at all times.

“Our guidance is clear: we expect doctors to make sure any personal information about patients is effectively protected at all times against improper access, disclosure or loss, and they must not access a patient’s personal information unless they have a legitimate reason to view it.

“We have a duty to consider whether any concerns raised with us about a doctor’s fitness to practise meet the threshold for investigation.

“We will take appropriate action where those concerns pose a risk to patients or public confidence in the profession.”

Health regulators stress importance of patient confidentiality

Health regulators have stressed the importance of patient confidentiality after it was claimed that staff at the London Clinic tried to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records.

Guidance for health workers states that they should not access private medical records unless there is a legitimate reason to view it.

As well as disregarding professional guidelines, accessing such data could be considered a breach of data protection rules.

Downing Street calls for people to ‘get behind the Princess’

Downing Street has said people should “get behind the Princess of Wales” after it was claimed that a member of hospital staff accessed her medical records.

Asked about the alleged breaches at The London Clinic following the Princess’s treatment, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Clearly there are strict rules on patient data that must be followed.”

The spokesman added: “I think we all want to get behind the Princess of Wales, and indeed the Prince of Wales, and we obviously wish her the speediest of recoveries.”

Kensington Palace statement

Kensington Palace said in a statement: “This is a matter for The London Clinic.”

The Princess was admitted to the hospital for abdominal surgery on Jan 16.

The hospital in ­Marylebone is favoured by the Royal family, political figures and celebrities for its discretion.

Details of the Princess’s condition have not been disclosed but Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related and that the Princess wished for her personal medical information to remain private.

The Princess’s absence from public life while she has been recovering from the surgery has sparked conspiracy theories about her health across social media.

Maria Caulfield: ‘The rules are very, very clear’

Maria Caulfield, a health minister and former NHS nurse, said on Tuesday that Scotland Yard could be involved.

Speaking on LBC, she said: “I say this as someone who’s still on the nursing register, that the rules are very, very clear for all patients.

“That unless you’re looking after that patient, or unless they’ve given you their consent, you should not be looking at patients’ notes.

“So there are rules in place and the Information Commissioner can levy fines, that can be prosecutions, your regulator, so as a nurse my regulator would be the NMC [Nursing and Midwifery Council], can take enforcement action.”

Asked if the police should look into the matter, she said: “My understanding is that police have been asked to look at it – whether they take action is a matter for them.

“But the Information Commissioner can also take prosecutions, can also issue fines, the NMC, other health regulators can strike you off the register if the breach is serious enough.

“So there are particularly hefty implications if you are looking at notes for medical records that you should not be looking at.”

The London Clinic statement in full

Everyone at The London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality. We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day. We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken. There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.

