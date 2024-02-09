No Pittsburgh media among AP awards voters

Thursday night was the NFL Honors where the most prestigious individual awards of the season were handed out. Those awards are voted on by a select group of AP media members.

Pittsburgh Steelers fans are all up in the air about the voting for Defensive Player of the Year which went to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett rather than Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Not to feed the conspiracy theorists out there but if you look at the list below you will see that none of the 50 voters are members of the Pittsburgh media. Do with that information what you will.

Emmanuel Acho, FS1

Greg Auman, Fox Sports

Howard Balzer, PHNX radio

Jarrett Bell, USA Today

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press

Tom Brady, Fox Sports

Tedy Bruschi, ESPN

Vic Carucci, WGRZ radio

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Tom Curran, NBC Sports Boston

Charles Davis, CBS Sports

Nate Davis, USA Today

Howard Deneroff, Westwood One

Tony Dungy, NBC Sports

Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

Boomer Esiason, CBS Sports

Doug Farrar, USA Today Sports Media

Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk

Reuben Frank, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Rich Gannon, SiriusXM

Jonathan Jones, CBS Sports

Lindsay Jones, The Ringer

Mike Jones, The Athletic

Clark Judge, Talk of Fame Network

Ira Kaufman, JoeBucsFan(dot)com

Mina Kimes, ESPN

Peter King, NBC Sports

Pat Kirwan, SiriusXM

Jeff Legwold, ESPN

Jim Miller, SiriusXM

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus

Bruce Murray, SiriusXM

Gary Myers, NFL author

Laura Okmin, Fox Sports

Dan Orlovsky, ESPN

Nick Pavlatos, SiriusXM

Dan Pompei, The Athletic

Nora Princiotti, The Ringer

Lorenzo Reyes, USA Today

Charles Robinson, Yahoo Sports

Dianna Russini, The Athletic

Mike Sando, The Athletic

Aaron Schatz, FTN Network

Adam Schein, CBS Sports

Tom Silverstein, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel

Chris Simms, NBC Sports

Armando Salguero, Outkick(dot)com

Mike Tirico, NBC Sports

Ben Volin, Boston Globe

Charean Williams, Pro Football Talk

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire