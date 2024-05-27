No pitch count for Joe Burrow as Bengals launch OTAs this week

Most teams started their OTAs last week. The Bengals start theirs tomorrow. When they do, there will be no limits on their starting quarterback.

Offensive coordinator Mike Pitcher recently explained to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com that there will be no pitch count on Burrow, who suffered a season-ending wrist injury last November in Baltimore.

"We designed the whole thing to stay within the constraints of where the medical people think he should be and where he wants to be right now," Pitcher said. "Nobody is sitting there with a special pitch counter. But we've been smart how we put it together."

Pitcher added that Burrow currently has "all his range and power."

It all points to Burrow possibly having the first normal training camp of his career. In 2020, there wasn't one. In 2021, he was recovering from a torn ACL. In 2022, he had an appendectomy. Last year, he had a calf injury.

When healthy, Burrow is one of the top three or four quarterbacks in the league. Health is the key. In four years as a starter, he has had two major injuries.

That's the only thing staying in the way of the Bengals potentially winning their first ever Super Bowl.