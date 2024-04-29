No photo, no medal: Georgian boxer protests against biased officiating in finals

Lasha Guruli

Georgian boxer Lasha Guruli staged a dramatic protest against biased refereeing at the European Championships, refusing to continue the final match against Russian opponent Tarkhan Idigov on April 28.

During the decisive bout, Guruli opted not to begin the third round, visibly protesting the officiating he deemed unfair. The protest extended to the award ceremony where he removed his silver medal and declined to participate in a joint photo with Idigov.

This incident echoes broader concerns about fairness in sports.

