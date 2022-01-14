No Patriots named First-Team All-Pro, two players get Second-Team honors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Isaiah Houde
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Following the 2021 season, there were no New England Patriots named to the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro team.

Although it hasn’t officially been announced by AP, there were two Patriots who were given Second-Team honors. J.C. Jackson had the third-most votes at cornerback and Matthew Slater had the second-most votes as a special-teamer. Jackson, in his fourth season, earned his first All Pro nod and Slater earned his fifth. Jackson and Slater, along with Matthew Judon, were the three players who were named Pro Bowlers.

Judon, Nick Folk and Shaq Mason were all candidates that played well enough to potentially earn All Pro honors.

Here’s a look at the full list for First-Team All-Pro honors.

List

4 thoughts on the Patriots' playoff matchup against the Bills

Recommended Stories

  • NFL All-Pro teams announced: Two Patriots players earn second-team honors

    The AP NFL All-Pro voting was announced Friday, and two players from the New England Patriots earned second team honors.

  • Chiefs players snubbed from AP First-Team All-Pro selections

    No #Chiefs players were voted as a First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press this season.

  • 3 Bears named to All-Pro second team

    The Bears had three players named to the All-Pro second team in Roquan Smith, Robert Quinn and Jakeem Grant.

  • Bears' Roquan Smith named to NFL.com All-Pro Team

    It doesn't quite make up for the linebacker's Pro Bowl snub, but it's still nice.

  • USA TODAY Sports' NFL wild-card round picks and Super Bowl 56 predictions

    "Super wild-card weekend" will feature six games, including the league's first playoff Monday nighter as the Cardinals visit the Rams. Also, our experts weigh in with Super Bowl 56 picks.

  • 49ers’ Deebo Samuel, Trent Williams named first-team All-Pro

    The 49ers had two players named to the All-Pro first team in WR Deebo Samuel and LT Trent Williams.

  • 3 Chargers named second-team All-Pro

    Three Chargers players were recognized for their efforts on the field in 2021.

  • PHOTOS: Neyland Stadium renovations

    PHOTOS: A look at Neyland Stadium renovations

  • Patriots fully behind rookie QB Jones heading into playoffs

    Throughout his first NFL season, Mac Jones has been a walking billboard for “The Patriot Way” — keeping his head down, working hard and trying only to do what’s asked of him to avoid self-inflicted mistakes. It has brought successes, such as him leading all rookie quarterbacks this season in wins (10), yards passing (3,801) and touchdown passes (22). For Jones, that has meant enduring a 2-4 start, enjoying the spoils of a seven-game win streak and then struggling through three losses in New England’s final four games to end the regular season.

  • Russia preparing sabotage to justify Ukraine invasion, US says

    The United States on Friday accused Russia of sending saboteurs trained in explosives to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine, where government websites were knocked out in a cyberattack.

  • Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald headline five unanimous All-Pro selections

    Five players are unanimous selections to this year’s Associated Press All-Pro team, including a pair of players who will be helping the Rams try to advance in the postseason on Monday night. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were each named by all 50 voters whose choices put together the team. It’s [more]

  • Jalen Ramsey reacts to being left off NFL.com’s All-Pro team

    Jalen Ramsey was left off of NFL Media's All-Pro team and the Rams cornerback took to Twitter to share his reaction.

  • NFL Super Wild Card Weekend schedule 2022: How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

    After 18 exciting weeks, the 2022 NFL Playoffs are finally here kicking off with six wild card weekend match-ups that you won’t want to miss this Saturday, January 15, and Sunday, January 16. First, on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, the Las Vegas Raiders (#5) will head to Ohio to battle

  • Chargers shake up special teams staff, firing coordinator and assistant coach

    The Chargers have fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton and assistant Mayur Chaudhari after one season.

  • Snowy owls return to Seacoast. Why they're here and how humans can avoid harming them

    Curious local birdwatchers and photographers, however, are being advised not to harm the health of snowy owls by disturbing them.

  • Rare Snowy Owl Appears in Washington

    North American snowy owls typically don’t travel farther south than the Great Lakes or Cape Cod area.

  • 5 players are unanimous choices for AP's NFL All-Pro Team

    Five players, including dynamic pass catchers Cooper Kupp and Davante Adams, are unanimous choices for The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team. Joining the Rams' Kupp and the Packers' Adams in receiving votes Friday from all 50 members of a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league are Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt, and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

  • Bills no longer Pats patsy after wins in 3 of past 4 games

    Chris Kelsay’s introduction to the Bills’ so-called and very one-sided divisional rivalry against the New England Patriots differed from many of the defensive end’s contemporaries over his 10 seasons in Buffalo. “I remember guys were saying, ‘Don’t get used to this,’" Kelsay said with a laugh this week as Buffalo (11-6) prepares to host the Patriots (10-7).

  • Eddie Vedder Drops Emotionally Charged Song ‘Brother the Cloud’

    Earthling will feature collaborations with Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr and Elton John

  • Prince Andrew stripped of military titles, royal ties

    In a stunning rebuke by the royal family, Britain’s Prince Andrew has been stripped of his military titles and forced to relinquish all ties with his royal charities. The moves came one day after Andrew's lawyers failed to persuade a U.S. judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit claiming he sexually abused a minor some two decades ago. Andrew will also no longer use the title of “His Royal Highness” and will defend his case as a private citizen, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace Thursday. On Wednesday, a U.S. judge declined to dismiss a civil lawsuit in which Virginia Giuffre accuses Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17, while she was allegedly being trafficked for sexual purposes by late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Andrew has denied Giuffre’s accusations – which include allegedly forcing her to have sex at a London home of former Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, also a friend of Andrew’s. A royal source said the decision over Andrew came after wide discussions among the royal family, and that his military affiliations and patronages would be redistributed to other family members. Earlier, an open letter to the queen, signed by more than 150 veterans calling for Andrew to have his military titles taken away and if necessary to be dishonorably discharged, was published by the anti-monarchy group Republic. Andrew was forced to step down from public duties in 2019, with Buckingham Palace increasingly distancing itself from the prince, declining to comment and referring all questions to his lawyers. The conviction of Maxwell last month on sex trafficking for Epstein and other charges, together with his own case, had left his reputation in the British media in tatters.Andrew’s case could go to trial by the fall if no settlement is reached beforehand.