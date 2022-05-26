No, Panthers great Steve Smith is not actually a Giants coach now

With general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll now at the helm of the Big Apple, the New York Giants are under new leadership here in 2022. But that era will not, at least at this moment, include Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith Sr.

On Thursday, the former wideout turned NFL Network analyst stopped by the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J. to check out what Big Blue was up to. And Smith Sr., who doesn’t also mind turning troll at times, whipped out a late April Fool’s joke on Twitter.

🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨 I’m officially joining the @Giants coaching staff. Coming straight from the source himself. No need to hear it @AdamSchefter or @RapSheet 🤙#TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/XEebRbtIB1 — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) May 26, 2022

For those who hadn’t been familiar with Smith Sr.’s sense of humor before, specifically Giants fans, this might’ve come off as real news. (Just check the replies.)

But Dan Duggan of The Athletic, who was also on hand at New York’s organized team activities, reported that the Giants denied Smith Sr.’s “claim.”

Brian Daboll and Steve Smith walking off the practice field. Smith is shooting some video. Team says he’s not actually joining the coaching staff pic.twitter.com/bejkZTM4qK — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 26, 2022

Well, maybe it’s a good thing—because that shade of blue ain’t cutting it.

