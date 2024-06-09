'No panic button,' Texas A&M senior catcher Jackson Appel reflects on beating Oregon

The No. 3 Texas A&M baseball team beat Oregon by a final score of 10-6 on Saturday afternoon at Blue Bell Park to begin the Bryan-College Station Super Regional.

Appel was 3-for-5 with 2 doubles, 2 runs batted in and 2 runs scored against the Ducks. Game 2 at Olsen Field is on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

