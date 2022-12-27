‘There’s no panic’: How Bengals are preparing to move forward without La’el Collins

The Cincinnati Bengals will be without starting right tackle La’el Collins for the rest of the year as he suffered a torn ACL and MCL against the New England Patriots in Week 16.

Collins, 29, started 15 games for the Bengals in his first season with the team and has done well in his job protecting quarterback Joe Burrow’s right side. Cincinnati’s starting five offensive linemen held the longest streak of consecutive games starting as a group in the NFL prior to his injury.

Replacing Collins won’t be an easy feat for the Bengals.

“I thought he was playing pretty well for us,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said of Collins. “He’s got traits that make it hard for people to run through him. He’s got good length, so he made everyone run around him. He kept great width in the pocket. He’s tough, physical, he was really good for the run game. He played good football for us really since that probably that first month of the season. He was pretty solid for us.”

Without Collins, the Bengals lose a player with a lot of experience, strength, and power on the offensive line at a critical point of the season. Cincinnati has two games left in the regular season against arguably two of its toughest opponents in the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Collins allowed just five sacks in 15 starts, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hakeem Adeniji in line to replace La'el Collins

The Bengals will likely replace Collins with backup swing tackle Hakeem Adeniji. In his third season with the team, Adeniji has starting experience. Since the Bengals drafted him in 2020 out of Kansas, he’s filled several roles for the franchise. During the Bengals’ Super Bowl 56 run, Adeniji started at right guard during the playoff run. His primary position is where he’ll fill in for Collins, though. He started 48 games at Kansas switching between right and left tackle.

“Hakeem is a smart guy,” head coach Zac Taylor said of his flexibility and decision to move him back to tackle. “You know, he played a lot. I think four-year starter at Kansas as a left tackle. So that probably feels like his most natural position. And so again, that's what he settled on for us this year.”

Adeniji is confident in his ability if his number is called upon for the rest of the season. He said playing tackle is more “natural” for him given his background. And as the Bengals continue their quest to win the AFC North and make another Super Bowl run, Adeniji will need to play well.

The third-year player for the Bengals is keeping a “business as usual” mindset as he approaches his first start this season. Cincinnati plays one of its toughest opponents of the season on Monday night when the Buffalo Bills come to town. Given his experience starting games in the NFL, Adeniji is aware the Bills will try and test him early and often. This is where he believes his added “experience and maturity” will come into play.

“We've been through the situation last year and we know what our goals are,” Adeniji said. “We've got great guys with experience across the O-line. We've got a great coach. It's just going out there and executing. Just another week really, honestly."One of the biggest reasons the Bengals are enjoying the offensive success they are this season is the improved play of the offensive line. After taking 70 sacks in the 2021 season, Cincinnati’s front office made a concerted effort to improve its offensive line right away. In the first week of free agency, the Bengals signed three new offensive linemen – guard Alex Cappa, center Ted Karras and Collins.

Prior to Collins’ injury, Cincinnati’s offensive line was playing as well as any unit in the NFL. Taking away the first two weeks of the season where the Bengals allowed 13 sacks on Burrow, the Bengals’ offensive line is averaging two sacks allowed per game. Burrow has been sacked 39 times this season.

Although losing Collins isn’t ideal by any means, the team still believes it can achieve its goals. There’s no meltdown happening inside the walls of the Bengals’ facility because of the talent this team believes it possesses.

“Those guys inside have played really good for us,” Callahan said. “Cappa is playing as good as any guard in football, I think. I think Ted has been outstanding. Cordell for a fourth-round rookie has really elevated his game. And Jonah (Williams) has played well the last eight weeks now. It’s been a good group, a good unit. I don’t think one piece missing is going to deter all the good things that have happened. There’s no panic. We feel really good about the guys on our roster, we don’t panic at all. The next guy comes in and we keep playing.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: La'el Collins injury forces Cincinnati Bengals O-line to shuffle