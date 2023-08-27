'No other SS could make that play': Elly De La Cruz, Reds get Arizona's Carroll at home

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Corbin Carroll, the odds-on favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year honors, tried to stretch a triple into an inside-the-park home run against the Cincinnati Reds in the bottom of the 5th inning of Sunday's series finale at Chase Field.

Bad idea.

Reds outfielder TJ Friedl, who tried to rob Carroll's drive as it hit the wall, gathered himself and threw to shortstop Elly De La Cruz. De La Cruz threw a dart 99.7 miles per hour to catcher Tyler Stephenson, who tagged Carroll out.

"No other shortstop in baseball could make that play," Bally Sports Ohio play-by-play announcer John Sadak said during the broadcast.

"I agree," analyst Chris Welsh replied.

Social media reactions, including from The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer:

Elly De La Cruz just threw this ball 99.7 MPH... @ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/jHUJc46jM1 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 27, 2023

Don't you dare try to run on TJ Friedl and Elly De La Cruz!



A HUGE play by the Reds at the plate!



🔥🔥⚡⚡ pic.twitter.com/9BkMqsAqIJ — Bally Sports Cincinnati (@BallySportsCIN) August 27, 2023

most 95.0+ mph assists as infielder, career under Statcast (2015):



Elly De La Cruz: 8

Fernando Tatis Jr.: 4

Oneil Cruz: 3

Didi Gregorius: 2 — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) August 27, 2023

