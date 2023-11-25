No, Oregon fans should not worry about DC Tosh Lupoi taking the Oregon State job

Sometimes when you see a bit of news or speculation, you have to wave it off. In our world, anything is possible. But likely? That’s a different story.

On Saturday morning, it was officially announced that former Oregon State Beavers’ head coach Jonathan Smith would be taking over the top job for the Michigan State Spartans. He leaves his alma mater after six years, and three-consecutive bowl-eligible seasons.

With Smith gone, it has led to speculation on who the next guy will be in Corvallis as they conduct their national search for a new head coach. Many of the names being thrown out make some sense.

Barry Odom? Sure. Trent Bray? Definitely. Ryan Grubb? Eh, probably not, but it’s worth a shot. There was one name that I saw thrown out on Saturday morning that made me laugh, though.

Oregon Ducks’ defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi.

No, that’s not happening.

Potential names to watch at Oregon State – Brent Brennan, San Jose State

– Barry Odom, UNLV

– Trent Bray, Oregon State DC

– Ryan Grubb, Washington OC

– Brian Lindgren, Oregon State OC

– Jeff Choate, Texas co-DC

– Tosh Lupoi, Oregon DC pic.twitter.com/D6guhq3Fib — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 25, 2023

In reality, when looking at who could fill this coaching job you first need to consider how good of a job it really is. Smith had the Beavers rolling, but with conference realignment pillaging the future of the program, it should no longer be held in high esteeem.

The Beavers don’t have a schedule for 2024. The Beavers don’t have a conference in the future. The Beavers don’t have a television partner. The Beavers will likely see their roster depleted via the transfer portal this offseason while players look to jump ship for better situations.

Why would Tosh Lupoi leave his job as the DC of one of the top defenses in the nation for a HC job at a Group of 5 school? I can’t see it happening.

Maybe I’m wrong, and maybe I end up eating my words in a few weeks’ time. I just would be shocked to see Lupoi leave Eugene for anything less than a prominent head coaching job at a Power 5 (or Power 4) conference going forward. With experience at Alabama, and in the NFL, and now with a team that is on the brink of a potential spot in the College Football Playoff, there will be multiple suitors down the road.

With a bit of time, Lupoi can have a lot of ADs calling his number.

Oregon State is not going to be the school to take him away from the Ducks.

