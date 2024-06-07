No one 'won' in Brayden Richards' 300 hurdles DQ controversy, but plenty of lessons were learned | Opinion

Jun. 6—Somewhere in a storage area at Dayton's Welcome Stadium sits a solitary hurdle.

It has already ventured back toward anonymity, part of a matching set.

Perhaps not as much as any time in hurdling events at the state high school track and field meet, though, has a hurdle and its effect been scrutinized to this extent.

It has affected the final chapter of one of the premier multi-sport student-athletes in News-Herald coverage area lore.

It has placed another program, en route to a state team title, in an undeserved additional spotlight through zero fault of its own.

It has put officials in an impossible position, having to follow the letter of the law no matter how much it could be disputed.

It has shown how a rulebook and an application of it is stuck in the past.

Engagement with that one hurdle has become a hot-button topic — one all principles involved can agree emerges with more questions than answers. Along with wishes in unison this solitary hurdle, this inanimate object, retained the anonymity it had before.

As it became apparent June 1 Perry senior Brayden Richards would be disqualified from his Division II 300-meter hurdles final due to what officials deemed hurdle interference, it was clear the broader debacle that would follow.

Perry's Brayden Richards disqualified in controversial 300 hurdles finish at Division II state track and field

As a refresher, Richards clipped his final hurdle en route to the finish line. The hurdle tumbled over and, in real time, appeared to initiate a series of events that affected two, potentially three, hurdlers finishing behind Richards.

The runner-up, Huron's Beau Harkelroad, appeared to be clipped by the hurdle and, as a result, fell to the ground before crossing the finish line. What would have been the third-place finisher appeared to be taken out by Harkelroad falling due to him being tripped up by the hurdle from Richards' lane.

The yellow flag was raised — and in an instant, Ohio high school track and field had controversy on its hands arguably never before seen, at least in this manner.

It was a 1,000-to-1 scenario that became real life.

The National Federation of State High School Associations rulebook has a pithy section on hurdling and what constitutes "hurdle interference." The same rulebook states officials cannot view external video to make infraction determinations, unlike higher levels of the sport.

So all officials can do is confer, seek a resolution through rules interpretation and move forward.

Section 14, Article 2 of "Hurdling Infractions" states six scenarios as infractions. Infraction 'f' is if a competitor "interferes with another hurdler." That's literally all it says.

The penalty for any of the six scenarios is disqualification.

Richards was deemed to interfere with Harkelroad and, potentially, others from finishing. So he was disqualified.

His time of 36.50 seconds would have set the D-II state meet record and broken a 33-year-old all-time News-Herald coverage area record.

The remainder of the field beyond Richards was offered the chance to rerun after the 4x400s — as they should have been. Three, including Harkelroad, accepted. Harkelroad ran a 38.53 on his rerun to take second as Huron captured the D-II boys team title.

Let's be clear: Officials aren't the enemy here. They are following the letter of the law and have an impossible task. We're not used to such controversy in track and field. But rule application must be consistent whether it's a Saturday morning regular-season invitational in April or a state final.

Suffice it to say, Harkelroad or anyone else affected by those last 10 meters isn't an enemy, either.

And neither is Richards. Obviously, it's not as if Richards purposely wanted to affect others as he repeated as D-II state champion in 3s and punctuated his high school career before heading to Air Force.

Judging by reader feedback on the DQ, and the wide range of people who have been in touch with their perspectives — from the Perry community to local officials to those with a vested interest in Huron, 90 minutes away from us along Lake Erie — this has been debated vigorously in the days that have followed.

I've probably watched my video of the finish, posted on X, dozens of times by now. I even put the video through my editing app and slowed it down to one-eighth speed.

?? Obviously, I have to do my job here

Since I have it, this is my video of the end of the race pic.twitter.com/XeAON2zb82

— Chris Lillstrung (@CLillstrungNH) June 1, 2024

Even then, I'm still not 100% sure there is a consensus.

My personal opinion? Richards clips his final hurdle with his right lead leg. The hurdle tumbles forward and, prior to coming to rest in Richards' lane, the corner of the hurdle comes up to the lane line in Harkelroad's lane.

The third-place finisher, who originally appeared to be affected, seemingly wasn't. In an attempt to lean toward the line, the video appears to clearly show he fell forward on his own volition.

Harkelroad clears his final hurdle, and his right leg plants. As his left leg comes down to plant, Harkelroad instinctively attempts to place his foot to his left to avoid the careening hurdle. But by doing so, his foot doesn't land evenly, and he falls before the finish line.

Objectively, I can't conclude through my video, even slowed down, whether Harkelroad's foot made direct contact with the hurdle. Neither do second or third angles shown to me from the stands. Not that it ultimately matters, of course, if he was impeded.

No way around it: This situation is unfortunate. Nobody "won."

Harkelroad deserved to finish second and not have to go to a rerun. But he required one, merited it and got it. Huron, in turn, doesn't deserve to have this all attached to a D-II state team title push. Anyone affected by the hurdle should have gotten a rerun.

Richards deserves a better ending to a transcendent Perry career.

My problem is with the application of the rule and the process. The rule is too vague, and the process is worse.

How is interference defined? Is it the physical person? Is it a result of their actions? Both?

Are we leaving that up to interpretation? Should or is there leeway with the DQ or not, rerun or not?

The rules don't seem to explicitly make that clear. It should be.

A majority of sentiment among eyewitnesses — officials, bystanders, partisans or otherwise — is an informed opinion. It is not one step away from absolute certainty.

These rules and this process are not absolute certainty — at minimum, as close to it as can be achieved.

The notion that we're in 2024 and can't turn to video to confirm or overturn an infraction like higher levels of track and field is so antiquated it defies belief. If officials have all video available to them to assist in making a ruling — and then at that point arrive at the same conclusion — so be it. But at least it's done with all resources available, close to absolute certainty.

Also, not having a formal appeals process at this level of the sport, as Perry coach and Richards' father Layne Richards was informed, is absurd. There should be an avenue to formal appeal in high school track and field for something this unprecedented and impactful.

It's incredible to think intervention with a solitary hurdle could cause this much effect, but it did.

This debate will continue on, but there's one aspect that deserves praise: If there were "sportsman of the year" recognition, Richards is that and then some. The poise and dignity with which he processed this adversity is a lesson in maturity for us all.

How anyone could handle that moment with such grace and big-picture retrospection is a testament to Richards, his upbringing and his community.

Regardless of peripheral rhetoric or emotion, the DQ stands. That won't change.

So given that price Richards has paid for an archaic rule application and an even more archaic process, he and the sport deserve more than a casual conversation at a future symposium.

The legacy of this must be more clarity for if anything similar occurs in the future.

The stakes, as we just found out the hard way, are simply too high for anything less.