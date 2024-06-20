'No-one will give us a chance' against Cercle Brugge - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes says "no-one will give us a chance" against Cercle Brugge in their Europa League qualifier.

Killie welcome the Belgian side to Rugby Park on 25 July before the return leg on 1 August, and McInnes challenged his players to hit the ground running in pre-season as they look to spring a shock.

"From a technical point, Cercle Brugge will be up there," McInnes said.

"It'll be a difficult game for us, but we knew the calibre of team we were going to be involved with.

"It's exciting to see Kilmarnock in that draw, and for us to be as best prepared as we can. No-one will give us a chance.

"By the time the game comes around, we'll be well versed [in how they play]. We've got to be as ready as we can be. Nobody is ever going to be at their best that early in the season, but with the nature of the game and level of opponent, it's important we strive to get there.

"Hopefully [there will be] a big crowd to get behind the lads. It's important we try to get a positive result to go to Belgium with."