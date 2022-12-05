To no one’s surprise, Patriots-Raiders Week 15 game reportedly kicked out of primetime slot

The word disappointing doesn’t even begin to describe the seasons the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders have had this year. Things have gotten so bad that their originally scheduled Sunday Night Football game in Week 15 is reportedly being kicked out of the primetime spotlight.

98.5 The Sports Hub’s Scott Zolak reported on Monday that the game was now being moved to a 4:05 p.m. ET slot.

The move shouldn’t really come as a surprise considering the struggles the two teams have endured this season. Both teams are currently on the outside looking into the playoffs with the Patriots being one win up on the Raiders entering Week 14.

The Patriots still have an outside shot of turning things around, but they’d have to string together some wins late in the season with three tough matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills still on their schedule.

