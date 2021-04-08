There's no hiding from the words of Phillip Adams' father: 'I think the football messed him up'

Dan Wetzel
·Columnist
·5 min read

Alonzo Adams sat in the driver's seat of his vehicle, a local news camera in his face. He was trying to make some kind of sense of it all, trying to explain his son and his actions. He looked exhausted, emotional, overwhelmed — some kind of nightmarish combination of parental grief and regret.

His son, Phillip, a former journeyman NFL player, had killed five people the night before, including two children, before taking his own life.

This was horrific. This was hell coming to Rock Hill, the small South Carolina city just outside of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I can say he was a good kid,” Alonzo told WCNC in Charlotte. “I think the football messed him up.”

There is no telling if football messed up Phillip Adams. Something did, of course.

A York County sheriff&#39;s deputy is parked outside a residence where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier, Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Rock Hill, S.C. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
A York County sheriff's deputy is parked outside a residence on Thursday where multiple people, including a prominent doctor, were fatally shot a day earlier in Rock Hill, South Carolina. A source briefed on the mass killing said the gunman was former NFL player Phillip Adams, who shot himself to death early Thursday. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

This wasn’t just a crime. This wasn’t just a murder, as if that should ever be normalized. 

Police said Adams drove to the home of Dr. Robert Lesslie, who reportedly had treated him as a patient. Adams was armed with two handguns – a 9-millimeter and a .45 caliber – according to York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

There, police said Adams shot and killed Lesslie, 70, his wife Barbara, 69, and two of their grandchildren — Adah, 9, and Noah, 5. Also killed was 39-year-old James Lewis, an air conditioning technician working at the house. Lewis’ coworker, Robert Shook, was shot and is hospitalized.

As many as 20 rounds may have been fired.

Adams then drove to his parents' house. Police found him there and were able to safely remove family members before Phillip Adams shot and killed himself. He was 32.

“We don’t know why this happened yet,” Tolson said Thursday.

This was barbaric, inexplicable, the worst of the worst. His father had no definitive answers, either. Maybe no answers will ever be known, if they can even be known.

What possesses someone to shoot and kill a 5-year-old?

All his dad could offer was a theory with no follow-up: I think the football messed him up.

That was Alonzo Adams' initial thoughts, with that news crew asking questions. Is this a father grasping for something or is it the honest opinion of a man who may have known a killer best? He spoke with a reflective tone, a regretful tone, a redemptive tone. This wasn’t excuse-making. He wanted people to pray for the victims.

It isn’t fair to reflexively blame football, but would be just as wrong not to listen and wonder, to investigate and examine, to redouble efforts at trying to guard against this kind of thing.

It is a violent game. It can be a wonderful game, an important game, but rare is the player who emerges unscathed. Adams suffered a gruesome leg injury, a serious groin injury and multiple concussions. And that’s what we know as of now. Some players can move on from that and far worse. Others can’t.

Adams hadn't played in the NFL since 2015, but the impact of the sport lingers. It also can worsen. He was never a famous player. He was a grinder. He played small-college ball at South Carolina State, slowly developing into an all-conference defensive back.

San Francisco selected him in the seventh and final round of the 2010 draft. He played 15 games for the 49ers before that vicious leg injury ended his season. From then it was five teams in five years: New England, Seattle, Oakland, the New York Jets and finally Atlanta. He played special teams and provided secondary help. He had five career interceptions. He once recovered a fumble and returned it 26 yards. He made 128 career tackles, 108 of them solo.

He was one of those guys who churns through the league, an edge-of-the-roster, always-at-risk-of-being-cut guy. There was no generational wealth. No long-term contracts. No gold jackets at the end. Few fans can recall his career, if they even ever knew he was there.

The hits are the same, though. The physical toll. The mental one. The injuries.

Who knows?

“He didn’t talk much and he didn’t bother nobody,” Alonzo Adams said.

Until he became a mass murderer, a child killer, a sweeping force of evil.

Details remain scarce. Phillip knew Lesslie, a prominent local physician. The Charlotte Observer reported Lesslie was a heralded emergency room doctor. Alonzo knew him too. They lived near each other. Probably a lot of people did in a city of about 68,000.

Lesslie "used to be my doctor,” Alonzo said. “I know they were good folks down there. I don’t know what happened down there.”

No one does. About the only good that can come of this is if everyone tries to find out. Law enforcement, of course, but the NFL as well. It does no one any good to dismiss the concerns of the father, or to protectively brush off any suggestion that head trauma or debilitating pain from the sport may have played a part.

Maybe it didn’t. Maybe there is another explanation. If there isn’t, if Adams' brain can be examined and any lasting injuries can be discovered, then it helps everyone continue to view post-career issues through a prism of more than simple pain or basic treatment. Doing so doesn’t condemn the game, it protects it and its players. Everyone, really.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Rory McIlroy hits his dad with errant shot at Masters

    Rory McIlroy has not gotten off to a good start in his quest to complete the career Grand Slam.

  • Najee Harris says ESPN NFL draft analyst can 'kiss my ass' over evaluation

    Najee Harris wasn't a fan of Todd McShay's scouting report.

  • Draymond Green reveals what he told Kevin Durant in that pump-up GIF

    Draymond Green was just being a good hype man for Kevin Durant.

  • Who was Phillip Adams? Former NFL player identified as suspect in South Carolina shooting, per reports

    Phillip Adams was an NFL journeyman who spent a full season with a team only once.

  • Report: Multiple teams interested in trading for Teddy Bridgewater

    After the Panthers acquired quarterback Sam Darnold, they gave Teddy Bridgewater permission to seek a trade. Multiple teams are interested. Bridgewater has already found multiple teams interested in trading for him, Ian Rapoport reported on NFL Network. But no one is going to trade for him on his current contract, which pays him a $17 [more]

  • Masters betting: Justin Rose was 80-to-1 to win Masters, is now the big favorite after fantastic first round

    Not many people cashed a ticket on BetMGM's popular first-round leader prop.

  • Tom Brady Finally Answers Gisele's 'What More Do You Have To Prove?' Question

    The legendary quarterback replied to his wife's question at the Super Bowl on "Good Morning America" months later.

  • Deshaun Watson’s attorney seeks identities of civil accusers, says QB is victim of 'trial by press conference'

    The legal brief filed by Rusty Hardin represents what's expected to ultimately be a more sweeping move to force the remaining 20 “Jane Doe” plaintiffs to reveal themselves in court filings.

  • Novak Djokovic's dad launches verbal volley at Roger Federer

    Novak Djokovic's father has made an extraordinary claim that his son was "attacked" as an 18-year-old by long-time rival Roger Federer and that the Swiss "is not such a good man". World No 1 Djokovic, 33, and 39-year-old Federer first faced each other on court in 2006, the Serb since then having moved to 18 Grand Slam titles while Federer and Rafael Nadal have 20 apiece. But Srdjan Djokovic has spoken out after what he claims have been a string of "defamatory" media comments about his son although it was not clear why he had Federer in his sights. "About 15 years ago Federer attacked my son when he was still young, he was 18 or 19 years old," said Djokovic senior in an interview on Serbian TV reported by The Sun. "I knew someone would be there who would be better than him. So I said that [Federer] was a great champion, the best at the time. "But as much as he is a great champion, Federer is not such a good man. It is obvious that foreign media outlets do not have the best opinion of us and think that we are constantly bothering them. "To tell you the truth, I do not want to be part of your twisted world. I'm sorry you don't like Novak. I just tell you the truth. What should I do? "They defame him so much and say so many disgusting things about him that it is unbelievable. "My answers are much clearer compared to how they treat this great champion, that they won't have again in this world." Meanwhile, Dan Evans was knocked out of the Sardegna Open after a three-set thriller against Lorenzo Musetti. The British number one, given a bye to the last 16 in Cagliari, looked out of sorts in the first set but hit back in style in the second. Evans then led 6-3 in the third-set tie-break but Italian teenager Musetti saved four match points before winning a marathon encounter 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

  • NHL trade tracker: Sizing up the deals that occurred before the April 12 deadline

    The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on April 12. Analyzing the trades that have happened in the leadup to the final day.

  • Trey Mancini welcomed back to Camden Yards with rousing ovation after missing last season with cancer

    This time last year, Mancini was recovering from cancer surgery and preparing to embark on a chemotherapy regimen.

  • NHL rumors: Teams calling Bruins about Jake DeBrusk before trade deadline

    Teams reportedly are calling the Boston Bruins about their asking price for Jake DeBrusk before Monday's NHL trade deadline

  • Megan Rapinoe blasts Draymond Green for women's sports takes: 'you showed your whole ass'

    Megan Rapinoe on Wednesday gave a detailed response to Draymond Green's comments on equal pay in sports.

  • New York to offer COVID relief payments up to $15,600 for undocumented workers

    New York will offer one-time payments of up to $15,600 to undocumented immigrants who lost work due to COVID-19, the state legislature announced this week.Why it matters: Part of the state's 2021-2022 budget, the $2.1 billion fund is the biggest of its kind in the U.S., signaling the state's progressive-driven agenda, the New York Times reports.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.As many as 290,000 people can benefit from the fund, according to the left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute.How it works: Undocumented workers will be able to receive the equivalent of $300 per week for the last year, up to $15,600. They must verify that they were New York residents, ineligible for federal unemployment benefits and lost income because of the pandemic. Those who can prove at least their residency and identity with some work documentation are eligible for a smaller sum up to $3,200.For comparison: California set up a similar fund last year but capped it at $75 million, offering immigrants a $500 one-time payment on a first-come, first-served basis.The big picture: The fund was an issue of contentious debate among lawmakers. Republicans accused Democrats of enacting a "radical agenda" rather than helping other struggling New Yorkers, per Spectrum News.Some Democrats from swing districts privately said the program could be weaponized against them in future elections, according to the Times.A group of progressive lawmakers camped out overnight in the Capitol after budget discussion broke down.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cohen’s Mets Can Shrink $4 Billion Valuation Gap with Yankees

    In Sportico’s recently released 2021 Major League Baseball team valuation report, no franchise’s total value came in higher than that of the New York Yankees, at $6.75 billion. New York’s National League club, the Mets, checked in with the league’s sixth-highest valuation ($2.48 billion). It’s no surprise that the Yankees are more valuable; the Mets […]

  • Slight scrape for Reddick as Goodyear test for Next Gen car concludes at Darlington

    Tyler Reddick took his turn behind the wheel of the Next Gen car during a two-day Goodyear tire test Tuesday and Wednesday at Darlington Raceway. Reddick, who drives the No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, is in his second season in the NASCAR Cup Series but this marked his first time driving the Next Gen […]

  • Bellator 256 weigh-in results

    Check out the results from the official Bellator 256 fighter weigh-ins with Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida in a light heavyweight rematch.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • Ryan Day defends Justin Fields amid 'reckless' work ethic questions by claiming opt-outs don't love football

    Justin Fields pushed the Big Ten to play football, then played through a rib injury in the College Football Playoff.

  • Bradley Beal

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 46