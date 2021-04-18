No one is safe: Jake Paul jabs Dana White, Nate Diaz, fans calling Ben Askren fight ‘rigged’

Nolan King
·1 min read
Like it or not, Jake Paul has inserted himself into the combat sports conversation. Now a 3-0 professional boxer, Paul continues to provoke some of MMA and boxing’s biggest names.

Following his first-round knockout of Ben Askren at Triller Fight Club on Saturday, Paul took to Twitter to jab at a handful of combat sports notables. Among the targets was UFC president Dana White, who said he’d bet $1 million that Askren would defeat Paul.

Other targets of Paul’s tweet rampage included UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz, renowned boxing coach Freddie Roach (who worked with Askren during his camp), Askren, and the fans who speculated Saturday’s boxing match might have been rigged.

Check out Paul’s social media jabs below:

Jake Paul takes shot at Dana White's bet

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1383822351326867465?s=20

Jake Paul predicts how Nate Diaz fight would go

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1383817705187205126?s=20

Jake Paul unimpressed by Freddie Roach's coaching

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1383822675588435975?s=20

Jake Paul claps back at non-believers

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1383823252439535616?s=20

Jake Paul rubs it in on Ben Askren

https://twitter.com/jakepaul/status/1383663472659951617?s=20 Triller Fight Club took place Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The main card streamed on pay-per-view.

