No one misses practice for Chiefs on Wednesday

The Kansas City Chiefs released their first injury report of the week on Wednesday, preparing for their season opener on the road against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unlike the Cardinals, who begin the season banged up with starters with uncertain statuses for the game on Sunday, the Chiefs are healthy.

None of their players missed any practice reps with injuries.

Four players appeared on the injury report but were full participants.

Check out the injury report below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Full participation

S Deon Bush (foot), DE Malik Herring (abdomen), G Trey Smith (shoulder), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee)

Smith and Smith-Schuster are both starters but it doesn’t appear they are going to miss the game.

Cardinals' injury report

Did not participate:

LB Markus Golden (toe)

C Rodney Hudson (rest)

CB Trayvon Mullen Jr. (toe)

DE J.J. Watt (calf)

Limited participation:

TE Zach Ertz (calf)

LS Aaron Brewer (ankle)

OL Justin Pugh (neck)

LB Zeke Turner (shoulder)

RB Jonathan Ward (shoulder)

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire