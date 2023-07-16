No one highlighted: Who are the Bills’ best players under 25?

A bit of a reality check has come the Buffalo Bills’ way.

The Bills are not considered one of the eldest statesmen in the NFL. But the truth of the matter is that Buffalo’s team is no longer an up-and-comer. They’ve already arrived.

NFL.com highlighted this in their list of the league’s best players aged 25-and-under. The likes of quarterback Josh Allen, cornerback Tre’Davious White and others featured on such rankings in the past. Now 27 and 28, respectively, those players have aged out of that group.

But of the players in Buffalo that fall under that umbrella, who are the best on the roster?

Here are the Bills’ three best players aged 25-and-under:

DT Ed Oliver

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 25

Oliver is fresh off signing his first contract extension. The Bills locked him up for good reason.

While Oliver hasn’t produced more than five sacks in a single season yet, he still does a lot well.

According to Next Gen Stats, Oliver gets opposing QBs off their spot. In that department, Oliver is up there with the likes of some very notable players such as Aaron Donald and Chris Jones.

Oliver’s QB pressure rate since 2020 is 11.6 percent. That’s the fourth-highest rate of any defensive tackle in the NFL. If a few more of those are turned into sacks? Oliver’s extension is going to be a steal.

TE Dalton Kincaid

AP photo

Age: 23

We get it, Kincaid has zero career catches in the NFL. But the Bills used a first-round pick on him for a reason.

Kincaid’s pass-catching talent is rare. Even for players already in the NFL. That makes him a potentially huge playmaker and probably the most-likely prospect in Buffalo to appear on such a list next offseason.

DE Greg Rousseau

(AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Age: 23

A bit quietly, Rousseau has produced. Last season he doubled his sack totals from his rookie year, notching eight.

Pro Football Focus sees it, too. PFF named the 32-best pass rushers in their mind heading into the 2023 season. Rousseau clocked in at 29th overall.

Don’t sleep on Rousseau despite the Bills signing Leonard Floyd.

