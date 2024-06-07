'No one is feeling bitter about being left out'

[PA Media]

Declan Rice said it was "not a nice feeling" to see close friends such as James Maddison and Jack Grealish miss out on selection for England's Euro 2024 squad - but added that no player has been "bitter" about being left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man group.

While Arsenal midfielder Rice has been included, Tottenham's Maddison and Manchester City's Grealish were among those told that they would not be heading to Germany.

"It has been really tough," said Rice. "Madders and Jack are probably two of my best mates in the squad. I have probably spent most of my time with them since I have been here. To see them go is not a nice feeling.

"They both said before they went - Madders on Wednesday night and Jack [on Thursday] - that they wish us all of the best. They were really positive and upbeat.

"Obviously they are gutted that they have been left out of the squad, but I think that's one thing that Gareth [Southgate] has got spot on. We are so close as a group and there is no one that is feeling really bitter about being left out. It is more about the team and those guys wished us all the best, as did all of the others.

"I'm obviously gutted, but in football it is just one of those things. Managers have tough decisions to make and that is part of the role that comes with it. So I'm gutted that they have gone, but they have been really supportive of what we are about to do."