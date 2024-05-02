'No one comes close to Murray'

[BBC]

We asked for your opinion on who should be Ross County's player of the year. Overwhelmingly, there seems to only be one man worthy.

Here is what you had to say:

Aaron: Despite the tumultuous season we've had a few standouts. Simon Murray has got to take it for adding end product to his tenacious style. Special mentions to Ryan Leak who has been a great signing, Victor Loturi who's improvement has been stellar and Yan Dhanda, who we run out of superlatives for every week. We wish him well.

Ron: Player of our season? Murray - no one else comes close.

David: Obviously it’s been a pretty poor season. Ross Laidlaw’s return to the first team has coincided with an upturn in form, but the standout candidate for POTY has to be Simon Murray with an excellent return of goals.

Craig: Can only be one man. Every time he steps on the pitch he gives everything for the team. Without him we would be relegated. Murray needs a bumper new contract, we have to tie him down.

Mike: Loturi - cruises through games. Cool headed, eye for a pass and gets the ball back very well. Goes under the radar in the same team as the equally impressive, but further forward Dhanda.

Ronny: I'd say it would have been a three-way shoot-out between Ross Allardice, Connor Randall and Murray. All 3 have been solid, reliable performers this season, but I'd go for Murray. Both Randall and Allardice have not had injuries to seek - which hasn't helped the team, but Murray has ran himself into the ground every week and 11 league goals is a decent return.

Kyle: It’s Murray without a doubt. Great goals, endless running, full of fight and passion. We’d have been dead and buried if it wasn’t for him. New three-year deal as soon as possible.