'No-one cares about the result,' say Wakering fans

Wakering fought valiantly but could not respond to three second-half goals [PA Media]

Fans who watched their village football team fight their way through to a Wembley final have voiced their pride despite losing in the final.

Great Wakering Rovers went down 3-0 to Romford in the final of the FA Vase.

It ends an extraordinary campaign by a ninth-tier club that was relegated from the Isthmian League North Division at the end of the 2022-23 season,

Fans said they were proud of their team after an unforgettable season.

Wakering looked worried during a refreshment break [PA Media]

One proud person in the stands was Jo Joscelyn, whose father Ernie Crump used to play for Great Wakering Rovers.

She said: "A few weeks ago, Les Stubbs' grandson was supposed to present a shirt to him - Dad used to play with Les.

"Unfortunately, Dad died two days before the presentation, and we've come here as a family today to represent Dad and we've brought the shirt with us.

"It's a shame Wakering didn't win, but I'm sure Dad's up there - a very proud moment, I'm sure he would have loved it."

This fan said no-one cared about the result [PA Media]

Another fan told the BBC: "Every resident in Great Wakering, one year ago, would never have believed that they would be at Wembley one day so, for me, just to get here is absolutely incredible - an amazing achievement.

"No-one cares about the result, I'm proud of them and they should be really proud of themselves."

The Wakering players were fulfilling a Wembley dream, even if it did not bring them a trophy [PA Media]

Posting on Facebook, Lucy Tweed said: "What a great occasion for them.

"Some league players may never get to play at Wembley with their club and Great Wakering can start on the road to Wembley again in the new season."

"Well done to them for getting to the final today."

