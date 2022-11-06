No one bothers to give Arkansas Top 25 votes in USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

The last 24 hours of Arkansas football have been less than stellar. Now they’re losing coaches’ respect, too.

The Razorbacks lost to Liberty on Saturday, 21-19, after the Flames made a goal-line stand with 1:11 left. Hours later, defensive backs Myles Slusher and Anthony Brown were arrested for disorderly conduct. Then, Sunday midday, the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll was released. Arkansas was no longer sniffing it.

Sam Pittman’s team had picked up votes last week, but received none on Sunday. Eight other SEC teams did, however, including LSU. The No. 8 Tigers beat No. 11 Alabama on Saturday. LSU climbed nine spots. Alabama dropped five.

The Razorbacks play Ole Miss, ranked No. 9, in the penultimate game of the season. A final game with Missouri follows the day after Thanksgiving.

Arkansas needs one win in its final three to clinch bowl eligibility.

You can see the complete Top 25 below.

1. Georgia

Jul 20, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Georgia Bulldogs helmet on the stage during SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

2. Ohio State

September 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off the ball to Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) during the second half of Saturday’s game against the Arkansas State Red Wolves at Ohio Stadium.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Osu22asu Bjp

3. Michigan

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

4. Texas Christian

Oct 15, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs head coach Sonny Dykes looks on from the sidelines during a game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

5. Tennessee

Josh Heupel

(Calvin Mattheis / Knoxville News Sentinel / USA TODAY Network)

Story continues

6. Oregon

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) throws a pass against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

7. USC

Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Lincoln Riley poses with Fight on sign during a press conference to introduce Riley as Southern California Trojans head coach. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

8. LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022

Lsu Vs Ole Miss Football V2 7606

9. Ole Miss

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.

Kns Tennessee Ole Miss Football

10. UCLA

Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Jake Bobo (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Washington Huskies at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

11. Alabama

Jul 19, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The Alabama helmet on the stage during the SEC Media Days at the College Football Hall of Fame. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

12. Clemson

Jan 11, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2016 CFP National Championship at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

13. Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – SEPTEMBER 25 : Cam Rising #7 of the Utah Utes throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Washington State Cougars September 25, 2021 at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

14. North Carolina

Nov 24, 2018; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Cade Fortin (6) runs with the ball as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive end Deonte Holden (55) and safety Jarius Morehead (31) defend during the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

15. Penn State

Oct 15, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) scrambles in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

16. North Carolina State

Sep 17, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Demie-Sumo-Karngbaye (0) reacts after making a first down during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

17. Tulane

Sep 30, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Tulane Green Wave quarterback Kai Horton (12) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

18. Texas

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (0) greets fans after a victory over the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

19. Liberty

Nov 5, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Liberty Flames quarterback Johnathan Bennett (11) looks to pass in the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

20. Illinois

Oct 8, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema celebrates with player Kody Case (87) after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

21. Central Florida

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter during a college football game Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21.

Ncaaf Cincinnati Bearcats At Ucf Knights Oct 29 793

22. Kansas State

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass against Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Nate Matlack (97) during the third quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

23. Washington

Sep 17, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) celebrates with fans following a 39-28 victory against the Michigan State Spartans at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

24. Kentucky

Oct 15, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis (7) during the second quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

25. Notre Dame

Apr 23, 2022; Notre Dame, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman runs onto the field for warmups before the Blue-Gold Game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

