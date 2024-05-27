'There is no one better to do the job'

[BBC]

We asked for your reaction to the news Unai Emery has signed a five-year deal to extend his contract at Aston Villa until 2029.

Will: Best signing of the summer window! He has worked total wonders for Villa and is a true gentleman and will lead the club forwards on and off the pitch.

Dave: Wonderful news that every single Villa fan will be cheering. Quite simply, there is no one better to do the job, and the added lure of stability and Champions League will retain our best and recruit players who can strengthen us. We're in a great place and looking upwards.

Alan: Great news for the club especially with so many managerial vacancies not only here but around the rest of Europe. The Champions League will be a vastly different experience to the Conference League and Villa need to try to keep a very good squad fit and hopefully one or two additions in key areas.

Kuldip: Unai has almost absolute footballing control of the club. More importantly he is trusted by the hierarchy to continue the progression. He would not get anything like the same control across Europe. He knows and respects this. With the eventual demise of Man City Post Guardiola and the stagnation of Liverpool and Man Utd, Villa will win the league.

Stephen: Emery is right up there with the top names in football management. He’s proven he can handle the Premier League. He bettered what he did at Arsenal and they never gave him any time. It’s fantastic for Villa in every aspect. I am surprised but happy he hasn’t been mentioned for any of the top jobs like Liverpool, Chelsea and Barcelona.