‘There was no official offer’ – Spain midfielder opens up on past Barcelona interest

‘There was no official offer’ – Spain midfielder opens up on past Barcelona interest

Aleix Garcia was one of the names that FC Barcelona have been heavily linked with since the January transfer window.

The Blaugrana were interested in securing the Spanish midfielder’s interest in the winter but the move did not materialise and he continued at Girona.

There were links heading into the summer as well, but things changed following the sacking of Xavi Hernandez as Barcelona moved on to different targets after Hansi Flick’s appointment.

Garcia confirms Barcelona contact

Speaking in an interview with RAC1 (h/t MARCA), Garcia confirmed that there were talks held with Barcelona but there was no official offer at any point from the club.

Aleix Garcia had been linked to Barcelona. (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The Spanish international, who is now signing for Bayer Leverkusen, also admitted that there were no talks with former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez either.

“As far as I know, FC Barcelona were only interested, there were calls, but I don’t think there was an official offer. I never spoke to Xavi, Girona was the priority for me,” Garcia explained.

Garcia is now on his way to Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth close to €20 million including variables.

As for Barcelona, their priority target to reinforce the midfield department now is Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich.

Meanwhile, other players like Mikel Merino of Real Sociedad, Angelo Stiller of VfB Stuttgart, and Everton’s Amadou Onana are also on the agenda at the Catalan club as Flick & co. search for reinforcements.