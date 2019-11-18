No offers, no workout invitations for Colin Kaepernick after Saturday’s session

In the aftermath of Colin Kaepernick’s Saturday workout, some in league circles have suggested that nothing will change. For now, nothing has changed.

Per a league source, Kaepernick’s representatives have not heard from any teams with either an invitation to work out privately or an offer to sign a contract.

It’s no surprise, even if the league’s intentions were genuine and pure (Kaepernick’s camp suspected from the outset that they were not), no team had invited Kaepernick to work out privately or had offered him a contract in the 32 months since he became a free agent.

And so the impasse continues, whatever the reason. Some will think he’s not good enough. Others think that his presence will be too much of a distraction for a second- or third-string option on the roster. Others wonder whether he truly wants to play. (There’s one way to find out, conclusively.)

Regardless, if the league truly wants to help him (and after the events of the past week the league may not want to help him any longer), the way to do it is to work the back channels and do a deal with a team to give him a shot.