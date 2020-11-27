No offense, but the Cowboys might have tried the worst fake punt ever

No offense, but Cowboys might have tried the worst fake punt ever originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Anytime you can give the ball to a backup wide receiver 12 yards behind the line of scrimmage during a fake punt where you are pinned deep in your own territory as well as down in the fourth quarter, you just have to do it, right?

Well, if you're the Cowboys, the answer is yes. Hell yes.

Check out this gem Dallas pulled out in their Thanksgiving matchup with Washington. Keep in mind they were trailing by four and snapping it from their own 24-yard line when they did so:

ummmm... WHAT THE HECK IS THIS??pic.twitter.com/FSgpzjjcWu — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2020

He didn't even get back to the line of scrimmage!

The Cowboys made a ton of questionable decisions at AT&T Stadium on Thursday, but that special teams call was by far the weirdest.

Antonio Gibson sure didn't mind it, though:

And, just for fun, here's the fake punt again, because why not?: