No offences over Hamilton 'sabotage' email - police

Lewis Hamilton is joining Ferrari in 2025 after 11 years with Mercedes [Getty Images]

Police have advised the Mercedes Formula 1 team that no criminal offences were committed by the sender of an email that claimed Lewis Hamilton's car had been "sabotaged".

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff referred the anonymous email to the police after it was sent to him, a series of senior figures in F1 and members of the media.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire police said: "Northamptonshire Police received a report on 12 June regarding an email that had been circulated within the Mercedes AMG F1 Team.

"No criminal offences were found to have been committed. However, advice was given regarding any further emails the team may receive."

The letter claimed Hamilton's car was being compromised by the team following his decision to move to Ferrari from 2025.

Wolff rejected the claims in the letter as "mad" and said he and Hamilton were determined to end their relationship on a high following his decision to drive for Ferrari from 2025.

Wolff said he does not believe the letter was sent by a Mercedes employee but that the team had been unable to source its origin.

At last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur said the claims in the letter were "completely irrational".

Vasseur, a close friend of Wolff, said: "I'm putting my relationship with Toto aside. How you could imagine that a company with 1,500 people working night and day, pushing like hell to bring upgrades, we could kill one of our cars or damage one of our cars?

"Nobody in the paddock could do something like this. We are fighting for the championship.

"Each weekend we are trying to score one point more than the other one. How you could imagine that we say 'OK, that Lewis, we don't want to score points any more with him'?"