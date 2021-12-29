No Notre Dame band for Fiesta Bowl

Nick Shepkowski
·1 min read

Notre Dame will be without a famed part of its football tradition in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl as their band will not be making the trip from South Bend to Glendale, Arizona. The official Notre Dame band Twitter account announced that information on Wednesday.

With COVID cases again rising we’re guessing that is the reason for the band’s trip being halted. It’s a shame for anyone in the group but especially the seniors and not hearing the “Notre Dame Victory March” at a Fighting Irish bowl game will certainly be strange.

