No NFL players opt out of 2021 season

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, NFL players were given the ability to opt out of playing the season considering the uncertainties surrounding the virus.

In total, 66 players took this option and sat out last season. The New England Patriots had a league-high eight players that did so.

While the pandemic is improving thanks to vaccinations being widely available it’s still ongoing so there were some curious whether any players would opt out again in 2021.

Turns out, no.

According to reports on Monday and via the league’s transactions wire, no one in the NFL opted out. Friday was the deadline to do so and the transactions wire would had reflected anyone opting out on Monday.

As referenced, the COVID-19 vaccine is widely available, so that would help players with any concerns. In June, it was reported that half of NFL teams have at 51 players or more currently on their offseason rosters that had already been vaccinated.

Additionally, the NFL has already seen all 32 of their teams approve the return of full stadiums next season. The Indianapolis Colts were the final team to approve a full stadium on June 29.

Considering every team was that optimistic, it’s not surprising to see no players opting out.