No NFL Draft changes for Eagles, Falcons as probes ongoing

The NFL says it will not complete investigations into possible free agent tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons this week, so the teams will not lose any picks in the NFL Draft that begins on Thursday (Tim Bradbury)

The NFL said Tuesday it will not complete tampering investigations into the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons this week so the clubs' 2024 NFL Draft picks will not be impacted.

Had the probes into free agent signing moves been completed and found wrongdoing, clubs could have been punished by losing picks from the NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday in Detroit.

The Eagles and Falcons will each have eight selections in the annual allocation of new talent to NFL teams.

The league is investigating the Eagles for alleged tampering in their free agent signing of former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley to a three-year contract worth $37.75 million.

The Falcons are under scrutiny for allegedly being in contact with former Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins before league rules allowed such communications.

Atlanta signed Cousins to a four-year deal worth up to $180 million last month on the day free agency signings began.

js/rcw