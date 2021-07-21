No news on Larry Fitzgerald’s future but Cardinals ‘definitely’ want him back

Larry Fitzgerald still has not made a decision about whether he will play in the NFL in 2021 or whether he will retire. NFL Media’s Jim Trotter recently spoke to Fitzgerald and shared on NFL Network what he learned.

Fitzgerald told him there is nothing new to report and noted he does not have a contract. When Trotter asked if he was seeking to sign with a team, Fitzgerald said, “I haven’t decided on that.”

Trotter did have something to report.

“What I do know is that the organization definitely would like to have him back if he wants to play,” he said.

This is consistent with what general manager Steve Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have said before. Keim is on the record as saying there is a spot for him if he wants to play, even though their receiver room seems pretty full.

Trotter expanded on why they want him back.

“They like the energy he brings to the franchise,” he said. “They like his presence in the locker room and here is the key part — they like his ability to make catches in crucial situations.

“Obviously he’s not the same guy he was a decade ago but in crucial situations, they believe he comes up with plays that they need. So from that standpoint, if he decides he wants to play again, there is a spot for him.”

Trotter insinuated that compensation might be part of the reason why Fitzgerald is balking at a return so far.

“Money talks in these situations, and Larry is a true businessman,” Trotter said.

The Cardinals likely are not willing to pay him the more than $11 million he has made each of the last several years, so if he wants to come back, he must weigh the potential for winning a championship, having a potentially reduced role and getting paid less.

We will see what happens in the weeks to come.

