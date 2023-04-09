No news is good news for the Steelers this offseason

If you have been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan for any amount of time, you have lived through some terribly dramatic offseasons. whether it’s JuJu Smith-Schuster, Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell or Ben Roethlisberger, there always seems to be some big news that could pose a distraction to the team.

But this offseason has been quiet. Incredibly quiet. It’s been a tremendous feeling to have a team that is stable and all on the same page. Guys like Keny Pickett, Najee Harris, Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt are the leaders of this team and epitomize what it is to be a professional.

Last season wasn’t supposed to be a good one. But this group came together and found a way to almost sneak into the playoffs with a rookie quarterback. Now, all those young players are a year older and a year wiser and with no players on the team to draw attention away from the game, this group should be back in the playoff mix again. Does it make for a bit of a boring offseason? Maybe but I’ll take a boring team that wins over the contrary every time.

Let us know in the comments what you expect from this team in the upcoming season and do you see any players on this roster becoming a distraction.

