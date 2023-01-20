No news is good news on 49ers 2nd practice report leading up to divisional playoffs

The 49ers’ injury situation is in a spot where no news is good news for them on their practice participation report.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and cornerback Ambry Thomas are still out, and the three limited participants from Wednesday were still limited in Thursday’s session.

It wouldn’t be great news if Samson Ebukam, Javon Kinlaw and Jauan Jennings were all limited Friday as well, but from Wednesday to Thursday the goal is to avoid setbacks. It would’ve been a bad sign had any of those three limited participants been a non-participant Thursday. Instead, they’re on course to possibly suit up Sunday.

Here’s the full participation report from Thursday:

Did not participate

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jimmy Garoppolo (foot)

CB Ambry Thomas (ankle)

At this point it’s hard to imagine Garoppolo being ready for the NFC championship. Janoris Jenkins should be up again with Thomas likely out.

Limited participation

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

DL Samson Ebukam (ankle)

WR Jauan Jennings (ankle)

DT Javon Kinlaw (knee)

All three of these players need to suit up and play well for San Francisco against the Cowboys.

Full participation

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

LT Trent Williams (not injury related – resting player)

Williams was back from a day off.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire